Worden Lane is currently closed both ways from Church Road and Fox Lane (near the Tesco Superstore) to Edale Close (towards Runshaw College).

There are also reports that a HGV is stuck near the road closure and is unable to turn around, causing further congestion in the area.

A police spokesman said: “We are currently assisting the fire service at the scene of a fire on Worden Lane Leyland.

"We have placed road closures on Church Road at the junction with Fox Lane outside the Fox and Lion Pub.

"Please plan your route accordingly and we will update once the road reopens.”

Lancashir Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for comment.