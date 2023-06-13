News you can trust since 1886
Leyland fire leads to road closures around Tesco, Worden Park and Runshaw College

Police have closed a road in Leyland due to a fire this morning (Tuesday, June 13).
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 13th Jun 2023, 08:26 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 08:26 BST

Worden Lane is currently closed both ways from Church Road and Fox Lane (near the Tesco Superstore) to Edale Close (towards Runshaw College).

There are also reports that a HGV is stuck near the road closure and is unable to turn around, causing further congestion in the area.

A police spokesman said: “We are currently assisting the fire service at the scene of a fire on Worden Lane Leyland.

Worden Lane in Leyland is closed both ways from Church Road and Fox Lane (near the Tesco Superstore) to Edale Close (towards Runshaw College)Worden Lane in Leyland is closed both ways from Church Road and Fox Lane (near the Tesco Superstore) to Edale Close (towards Runshaw College)
"We have placed road closures on Church Road at the junction with Fox Lane outside the Fox and Lion Pub.

"Please plan your route accordingly and we will update once the road reopens.”

Lancashir Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for comment.

Updates to follow...

