Blackpool actress Lucy Fallon welcomes second baby with PNE footballer Ryan Ledson

Blackpool born soap star Lucy Fallon has announced she has given birth to her second child with PNE footballer Ryan Ledson.

Blackpool Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon has given birth to a baby girl. | Getty/Instagram

Coronation Street actress Lucy, 29, has given birth to a baby girl.

The former Hodgson Academy and Blackpool Sixth Form College pupil shared the happy news on her Instagram account as she posted a photo of the new arrival with the caption: “our teeny angel girl is here 11/1/25 x”

The newborn is Lucy’s second child with boyfriend Ryan, 27.

The actress, who is best known for playing Bethany Platt in the ITV soap, and the Preston North End footballer also share a son, Sonny who is 23 months old.

Celebrity friends flooded to the comments sections of Lucy’s Instagram post to congratulate the TV star, including many of her Coroantion Street colleagues..

Fellow Blackpool local, Hayley Tamaddon said: “ Congratulations sweetheart 😍❤️🩷💖”

Helen Flanagan wrote: “Congratulations darling.”

Preston born former Corrie actress Bhavna Limbachia said: “Huge congratulations lovely 💖💖💖”

Radio presenter Fluer East commented: “ Ahhh congrats! Xxxx”

Former Pussycat Doll Kimberly Wyatt said: “ 😍congratulations”

Lucy Fallon previously claimed she wanted to have three children but in an interview with Fabulous magazine this year, she said: “I’ve changed my mind now. I couldn’t do it! My sister Laura has three – all boys, too. Maybe just one more.

“I do like being a young mum. I feel like I’m still 17, then I remind myself: ‘You are 29 this year!’ Having children changes things.”

Lucy Fallon and Ryan Ledson have been dating since 2020 after meeting through friends a few years before.

The actress sadly suffered a miscarriage in March 2022.

A few months later in January 2023 they welcomed their first child, big-brother, Sonny.

The name of their daughter has not yet been revealed.