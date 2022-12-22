Blackburn Leisure Centre closed after lifeguard dies on duty
A leisure centre has temporarily closed after a long-serving lifeguard collapsed and died whilst on duty.
Blackburn Sports and Leisure Centre announced it will be closed today (December 22) after the ‘well-loved’ staff member died suddenly on Wednesday night (December 21).
BwD Leisure, who run the centre, said it will reopen as normal at 6am on Friday.
A spokesman for BwD Leisure said: “Following the tragic passing of a long-serving member of staff at Blackburn Leisure Centre last night, the venue will remain closed today (Thursday, December 22) as a mark of respect.
"The centre was closed last night following the sudden collapse of one of our well-loved lifeguards who sadly passed away.”
The centre added: “To all our members and customers we respectfully ask for your patience at this sad time. Our sincerest condolences are with family, friends and colleagues.
“Customers and other people affected have been contacted directly and the centre will re-open at 6am tomorrow (Friday, December 23).