Mr Lam confirmed his restaurant in the Guild Hall arcade will close for good on New Year’s Day.

The renowned city chef launched Mr Lam’s in December 2019 after serving his much-loved Cantonese dishes from his Chiu Kwan takeaway since 1979.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But three years after taking over the former Vittoria’s restaurant in Lancaster Road, Mr Lam revealed he was vacating the city centre venue.

His Chiu Kwan takeaway in Blackpool Road, Ashton will remain open and he will continue to provide the ‘Bottomless brunch’ served at Review cocktail bar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a notice on his Facebook page, Mr Lam and his team thanked customers for their support.

He said: “We regret to announce that Mr Lam restaurant will be closing its doors on New Year’s Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Lam has been serving his popular Cantonese dishes in Preston since 1979

"Mr Lam, Lily and team would like to thank you all for the custom and support throughout the last 3 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”