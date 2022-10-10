Over 100,000 people are now subscribed to Lancashire Constabulary’s free ‘In the Know’ messaging system, in which the force updates the community on the work being done to keep them safe.

Users get regular updates about action to tackle local policing priorities as well as crime and job alerts, choosing what sort of information they want to receive and whether they want to receive it by e-mail or text.

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Procter said: “I’m delighted that we’ve reached over 100,000 followers. It’s a significant proportion of our county and it’s also a representative proportion too, so we can be confident that we are engaging with a wide range of different communities from those living in our towns and cities to our more rural areas.

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Procter says he is “delighted" that In the Know has reached over 100,000 subscribers.

“Like other organisations we also give out information via the media and social media, but we know that many people prefer the very local messages our neighbourhood officers send out on In the Know.

“Of course, we can always do more to better understand and communicate with our residents, but reaching this milestone is a significant achievement.”

Subscribers can also have a say in local policing priorities by completing a short survey ‘Lancashire Talking’ about the good and not so good in their community.

