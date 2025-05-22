The viral Golden Buzzer star of Britain’s Got Talent, Lancashire’s Max Fox, is preparing for a homecoming show this weekend.

Blackpool’s very own Max Fox is set to return to his hometown for a special Homecoming Concert this Sunday, May 25, at the Stanley Park Bandstand.

The free, open-air event will begin at 1:00 PM and feature Max performing live with his sensational Showteam including singers, dancers and hip-hop artists.

After an unforgettable journey on this year’s Britain’s Got Talent, Max Fox from Poulton-le-Fylde made headlines when he stood up from the audience and boldly asked Simon Cowell for a chance to sing.

Simon agreed - with some hesitation - but Max’s powerful rendition of ‘My Way’ brought the house down at Blackpool Winter Gardens and earned him Amanda Holden’s Golden Buzzer.

Dubbed “the people’s champion” by Simon himself, 35-year-old Max went on to place second in his semi-final, just behind Hear Our Voice, the inspiring group of former sub-postmasters.

Though he narrowly missed the final, Max captured the hearts of the nation - and now he’s returning home to share that magic where it all began.

What has Max said about his upcoming show?

Max said: "Coming back to Blackpool after everything that’s happened feels emotional in the best way. This is where my journey started, and it means the world to be able to celebrate it with the people who’ve supported me from day one."

Reflecting on his BGT experience, Max also added:"It’s been overwhelming in the best way - the love, the support, the messages from total strangers telling me I’ve inspired them. I never imagined singing from the audience would turn into all of this. It’s a dream I’ve chased for 19 years, and to finally live it… I’ll never forget it."

What else do I need to know about the event?

This Sunday’s event promises live music, good vibes, and a proud moment for the community with Blackpool's MP Chris Webb also set to attend the event.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair and enjoy an afternoon of live entertainment in one of Blackpool’s most iconic parks.

Event Details:

Date: Sunday, May 25, 2025

Time: 1:00 PM – 4:30 PM

Location: Stanley Park Bandstand, Blackpool, FY3 9RB

Admission: Free