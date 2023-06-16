News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Outrage as Milly Dowler murderer granted permission to marry in prison
Emergency services at scene of serious motorbike crash
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times

Best pubs in Preston: 11 Preston pubs remembered as ‘the best to ever exist’ by our readers

We asked our readers which pubs in Preston they thought were the best to ever exist.
By Jon Peake
Published 16th Jun 2023, 13:09 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 13:17 BST

Here’s just a small selection of the pubs they suggested. You can see the Facebook post here with all the blast-from-the-past pubs mentioned.

See also: 11 Preston nightclubs remembered as ‘the best to ever exist’ by our readers - including Manxman, Squires and Feel

Below are some of the best pubs in Preston to ever exist, according to our readers

1. Some of the best pubs in Preston to ever exist

Below are some of the best pubs in Preston to ever exist, according to our readers Photo: NW

Photo Sales
The Jolly Farmer, which stood on the corner of Market Street and Orchard Street, was named as one of the best pubs of yesteryear

2. The Jolly Farmer

The Jolly Farmer, which stood on the corner of Market Street and Orchard Street, was named as one of the best pubs of yesteryear Photo: NW

Photo Sales
The Olde Dog & Partridge on Friargate stirred some great memories with our readers. It's still open as the Dog & Partridge and has been totally refurbished over the years. The pub is still popular with drinkers today

3. Olde Dog & Partridge

The Olde Dog & Partridge on Friargate stirred some great memories with our readers. It's still open as the Dog & Partridge and has been totally refurbished over the years. The pub is still popular with drinkers today Photo: NW

Photo Sales
According to CAMRA the Moonraker on Lord's Walk closed in 2005, but it also had spells as the Amsterdam Bar, Pacha's, the Townend Bar, and the 12 Bar.

4. The Moonraker

According to CAMRA the Moonraker on Lord's Walk closed in 2005, but it also had spells as the Amsterdam Bar, Pacha's, the Townend Bar, and the 12 Bar. Photo: NW

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:PrestonFacebookSquires