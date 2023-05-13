11 Preston nightclubs remembered as ‘the best to ever exist’ by our readers - including Manxman, Squires and Feel

4 . The Mill

This former cotton mill in Aqueduct Street has undergone a number of changes as a venue and has recent incarnations, featuring a Shisha bar and the Escape Room Preston, where players take part in prison-break type experience. The Mill opened as a nightclub/music club focusing on alternative music in 1998. Some famous names appeared there during its time - including Pete Doherty and Shaun Ryder Photo: Ian Robinson