11 Preston nightclubs remembered as ‘the best to ever exist’ by our readers - including Manxman, Squires and Feel

We asked our readers which nightclubs in Preston they thought were the best to ever exist.
These were their answers:
2. Squires
Squires, opened in 1979, was well known as one of Preston's biggest and most popular nightclubs and was multiple award winning in its day. Photo: Contributed
3. The Warehouse
Located on St John’s Place, Preston, it was originally named The Warehouse when it first opened in 1972, then renamed Raiders, then back to The Warehouse in 1988. Photo: Contributed
4. The Mill
This former cotton mill in Aqueduct Street has undergone a number of changes as a venue and has recent incarnations, featuring a Shisha bar and the Escape Room Preston, where players take part in prison-break type experience. The Mill opened as a nightclub/music club focusing on alternative music in 1998. Some famous names appeared there during its time - including Pete Doherty and Shaun Ryder Photo: Ian Robinson