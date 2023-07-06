Best independent shops in Preston: Here are 12 of the most popular local businesses recommended by you

Preston is awash with amazing independent shops and retailers.

We wanted to know your thoughts on which are the best independent shops in and around Preston and South Ribble, so we asked on the Lancashire Post Facebook page for your recommendations.

Here is just a small selection of the independent businesses recommended by you.

You can see the full Facebook post here

1 . 12 of the best independent shops in and around Preston Below are 12 of the best independent shops in and around Preston - recommended by you Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Wardrobe Wardrobe, in Leyland, is a women's clothing store and was the number one recommended independent shop named on our Facebook page Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Crystal Aura Crystal Aura, also in Leyland, sells crystals, incense, candles, skulls, buddhas, dragons, tarot and oracle cards Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Macmillans Macmillans, in Penwortham, sells gifts, jewellery and accessories Photo: Google Photo Sales