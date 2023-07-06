News you can trust since 1886
Best independent shops in Preston: Here are 12 of the most popular local businesses recommended by you

Preston is awash with amazing independent shops and retailers.
By Jon Peake
Published 6th Jul 2023, 11:05 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 11:16 BST

We wanted to know your thoughts on which are the best independent shops in and around Preston and South Ribble, so we asked on the Lancashire Post Facebook page for your recommendations.

Here is just a small selection of the independent businesses recommended by you.

You can see the full Facebook post here

Below are 12 of the best independent shops in and around Preston - recommended by you

1. 12 of the best independent shops in and around Preston

Below are 12 of the best independent shops in and around Preston - recommended by you Photo: Google

Wardrobe, in Leyland, is a women's clothing store and was the number one recommended independent shop named on our Facebook page

2. Wardrobe

Wardrobe, in Leyland, is a women's clothing store and was the number one recommended independent shop named on our Facebook page Photo: Google

Crystal Aura, also in Leyland, sells crystals, incense, candles, skulls, buddhas, dragons, tarot and oracle cards

3. Crystal Aura

Crystal Aura, also in Leyland, sells crystals, incense, candles, skulls, buddhas, dragons, tarot and oracle cards Photo: Google

Macmillans, in Penwortham, sells gifts, jewellery and accessories

4. Macmillans

Macmillans, in Penwortham, sells gifts, jewellery and accessories Photo: Google

