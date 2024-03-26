Benidorm & Inside No 9's Steve Pemberton to auction off Taskmaster merch for Derian House Children's Hospice
Television star Steve Pemberton, 56, who was born in Blackburn but grew up in Chorley, has taken to X/Twitter to announce he will be auctioning off some items from Taskmaster in order to raise money for Derian House Children's Hospice.
What has Steve said?
Steve, who is best known for British TV shows Benidorm, Inside No. 9 and The League of Gentlemen tweeted: “Anyone fancy bidding to own genuine signed tasks from series 17 #Taskmaster ? Keep an eye on my account over the coming weeks for details of this and much more. Money goes to @derianhouse children’s hospice in Lancs”
When did Steve do Taskmaster?
In January it was announced that former Saint Michael's CofE High School pupil Steve would be taking part in the most recent series of the show, season 17, which is due to start this Friday, March 28.
Also competing in series 17 are comedians Joanne McNally, John Robins, Nick Mohammed and Sophie Willan.
What has Derian House said?
Mick Croskery, Head of Income Generation at Derian House, said: “Steve is one of our ambassadors at Derian House and has not only raised thousands of pounds for us over the years, but has also used his platform to help us spread the word about the work we do with seriously ill children from across the North West.
“Steve grew up in Chorley, very close by to the land where the hospice now stands, and as a lad played football on the field next door to us, so he’s been aware of Derian and what we do since we first opened our doors in 1993.
“We’re incredibly grateful for all the support Steve has given us over the years and wish him the very best of luck on Taskmaster – everyone here at the hospice will be cheering him on.”
