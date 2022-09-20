The members of Our Lady & St Gerard’s Parochial Club are supporting Heartbeat this year with their annual event, which will take place between Thursday October 13 and Sunday October 16. The first post-pandemic beer festival, at the centre on Brownedge Road, Lostock Hall, will see live local bands playing every day and more than sixteen ales and ciders to be sampled.

Committee member, Steve Hunt said “We’ve raised just over £100,000 for local charities over the past ten years and when we heard about the great work Heartbeat does within the community, we wanted to support them too. It looks set to be a busy four days, people don’t need a ticket and it’s free of charge for entry”.

Karen Entwistle, Heartbeat’s Corporate Fundraiser, said “ We are enormously grateful to Our Lady & St Gerard’s Parochial Club for their wonderful nomination and support. "Without the support of our local community, Heartbeat couldn’t continue to provide the services that it does, to the people living with cardiovascular diseases."

Our Ladies and St Gerard's Parochial Club Committee members ( l-r) Ron Benson, Paul McClenaghan, Steve Pettman, Steve Hunt, Darren Ellison

Heartbeat is a Lancashire based charity, established in 1978. Its purpose is to contribute to a reduction in cardiovascular disease through the delivery of services aimed at existing heart patients and those identified as at risk of developing it. The charity has a dedicated centre within the stadium at Preston North End in addition to nine satellite sites throughout central Lancashire.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death and disability in the world, claiming 17.9 million lives a year, many prematurely. In the UK alone, 420 people die every day from it and every 5 minutes, someone in the UK has a heart attack or stroke. Unfortunately, Lancashire has the 2nd highest prevalence in the UK. This means that one in four people will develop it and prevalence is higher in some of our BME groups with one in three people.