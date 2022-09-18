Longridge Soap Box Derby: 15 photos from a day full of thrills and spills
On Sunday, September 18, the highly anticipated Longridge Soap Box Derby was held in the heart of the town, enjoyed by locals and visitors alike.
By Aimee Seddon
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 3:27 pm
Updated
Sunday, 18th September 2022, 4:12 pm
The high street, Berry Lane, was converted into an unusual race track, as around 30 motorless, hand-made vehicles raced down it.
Described by organisers as a day of “family fun, racing, wacky costumes and carts”, the event also included food, drink, amusments and stores.
The derby was raising funds for Longridge Community Action, who ran the day alongside not-for-profit Love Longridge Business Group.
Take a look at some images from the day below:
