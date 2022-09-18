The high street, Berry Lane, was converted into an unusual race track, as around 30 motorless, hand-made vehicles raced down it.

Described by organisers as a day of “family fun, racing, wacky costumes and carts”, the event also included food, drink, amusments and stores.

The derby was raising funds for Longridge Community Action, who ran the day alongside not-for-profit Love Longridge Business Group.

Take a look at some images from the day below:

1. Longridge Soap Box Derby Wacky racing in the heart of the village Photo: NW Photo Sales

