News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Boy hospitalised after taking part in dangerous social media craze
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Barton Manor: Conservative minister to address Chamber’s ‘Women Mean Business’ event this week

The event in Preston will celebrate and promote the best of women in business.
By Andy Moffatt
Published 10th Jul 2023, 11:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 11:57 BST

A senior Conservative minister has been added to speak at the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Women Mean Business’ event this week.

Minster for Social Mobility, Youth and Progression, Mims Davies MP, will speak at Barton Manor, on the outskirts of Preston, on Friday, July 14. Mims will join easyjet’s Head of Revenue, Melissa Skluzacek, and founder of the ‘Fly Anyway Foundation’, Dani Wallace, at the event, in association with Code Galaxy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Having worked in various departments in government under recent prime ministers, Mims took responsibility for Social Mobility, Youth and Progression upon her appointment in October 2022. She was previously Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Home Office and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Employment at the Department for Work and Pensions.

Tory minister Mims Davies has been confirmed to speak at the Chamber’s Women in Business eventTory minister Mims Davies has been confirmed to speak at the Chamber’s Women in Business event
Tory minister Mims Davies has been confirmed to speak at the Chamber’s Women in Business event
Most Popular
Read More
KFC police investigation after customers left breathless and needing hospital tr...

Mims has also worked in the Department for Digital, Culture and Media and was also Assistant Government Whip. Her attendance comes just a week after Shadow Minister for Business and Industrial Strategy, Bill Esterson MP, addressed delegates at the ‘Lancashire Economic Breakfast’, hosted by the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce.

Places at the event are limited and you can book tickets until Wednesday morning. The two-course lunch is £45 for members, £55 or affiliate members and £65 for non-members. The event starts at 11.30am. For more information, visit the chamber’s website. Book your place at [email protected]

Related topics:PrestonBarton ManorLancashireNorthWesternMinster