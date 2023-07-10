A senior Conservative minister has been added to speak at the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Women Mean Business’ event this week.

Minster for Social Mobility, Youth and Progression, Mims Davies MP, will speak at Barton Manor, on the outskirts of Preston, on Friday, July 14. Mims will join easyjet’s Head of Revenue, Melissa Skluzacek, and founder of the ‘Fly Anyway Foundation’, Dani Wallace, at the event, in association with Code Galaxy.

Having worked in various departments in government under recent prime ministers, Mims took responsibility for Social Mobility, Youth and Progression upon her appointment in October 2022. She was previously Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Home Office and Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Employment at the Department for Work and Pensions.

Tory minister Mims Davies has been confirmed to speak at the Chamber’s Women in Business event

Mims has also worked in the Department for Digital, Culture and Media and was also Assistant Government Whip. Her attendance comes just a week after Shadow Minister for Business and Industrial Strategy, Bill Esterson MP, addressed delegates at the ‘Lancashire Economic Breakfast’, hosted by the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce.