News you can trust since 1886
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Boy hospitalised after taking part in dangerous social media craze
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

KFC police investigation after customers left breathless and needing hospital treatment

KFC customers were treated by ambulance crews after a man sprayed an unknown substance inside one of its Lancashire restaurants.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 10th Jul 2023, 11:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 11:04 BST

Emergency services descended on the KFC in Colne Road, Burnley shortly before 4pm on Friday (July 7) after a man pulled a canister from a bag and sprayed another man with an unknown substance.

The offender and his intended victim, who had reportedly been arguing, both left the scene before police arrived.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But a number of customers began experiencing difficulty breathing and ambulance crews were called to the scene. They were assessed by paramedics and some of them were taken to hospital for further treatment.

Emergency services descended on the KFC in Colne Road, Burnley shortly before 4pm on Friday (July 7) after a man pulled a canister from a bag and sprayed another man with an unknown substance. The offender and his intended victim, who had reportedly been arguing, both left the scene before police arrived. (Photo by Northern Monkeys / @NorthernMonkeysLTD)Emergency services descended on the KFC in Colne Road, Burnley shortly before 4pm on Friday (July 7) after a man pulled a canister from a bag and sprayed another man with an unknown substance. The offender and his intended victim, who had reportedly been arguing, both left the scene before police arrived. (Photo by Northern Monkeys / @NorthernMonkeysLTD)
Emergency services descended on the KFC in Colne Road, Burnley shortly before 4pm on Friday (July 7) after a man pulled a canister from a bag and sprayed another man with an unknown substance. The offender and his intended victim, who had reportedly been arguing, both left the scene before police arrived. (Photo by Northern Monkeys / @NorthernMonkeysLTD)
Most Popular

Fortunately, no-one appears to have suffered any lasting effects, said Lancashire Police, who have been unable to locate either the man responsible or his intended victim.

The force continues to investigate and said the exact nature of the substance sprayed inside the KFC restaurant is still not known at this time.

Part of Colne Road was closed while emergency services worked at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An investigation into the incident has been launched and enquiries are ongoing.

A number of customers experienced difficulty breathing and ambulance crews were called to the scene. They were assessed at the restaurant by paramedics and some of them were taken to hospital. (Photo by Northern Monkeys / @NorthernMonkeysLTD)A number of customers experienced difficulty breathing and ambulance crews were called to the scene. They were assessed at the restaurant by paramedics and some of them were taken to hospital. (Photo by Northern Monkeys / @NorthernMonkeysLTD)
A number of customers experienced difficulty breathing and ambulance crews were called to the scene. They were assessed at the restaurant by paramedics and some of them were taken to hospital. (Photo by Northern Monkeys / @NorthernMonkeysLTD)

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting log 0903 of today (July 7)