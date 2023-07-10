KFC police investigation after customers left breathless and needing hospital treatment
Emergency services descended on the KFC in Colne Road, Burnley shortly before 4pm on Friday (July 7) after a man pulled a canister from a bag and sprayed another man with an unknown substance.
The offender and his intended victim, who had reportedly been arguing, both left the scene before police arrived.
But a number of customers began experiencing difficulty breathing and ambulance crews were called to the scene. They were assessed by paramedics and some of them were taken to hospital for further treatment.
Fortunately, no-one appears to have suffered any lasting effects, said Lancashire Police, who have been unable to locate either the man responsible or his intended victim.
The force continues to investigate and said the exact nature of the substance sprayed inside the KFC restaurant is still not known at this time.
Part of Colne Road was closed while emergency services worked at the scene.
An investigation into the incident has been launched and enquiries are ongoing.
Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting log 0903 of today (July 7)