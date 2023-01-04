What is the partnership?

Launched in January 2022 and made possible with £4.75m funding from the European Social Fund, MPT Steps provides free tailored 1-2-1 support and mentoring to people struggling to enter work, to boost their confidence, skills, health and wellbeing.

It is delivered by 20 partner organisations across the borough, including housing associations, councils, charities, employment hubs, and Youth Zones, with the partnership managed by charity Active Lancashire. In Preston, the service is provided by the organisation Lancashire Women.

Mentors from across Lancashire celebrate reaching 2,000 assists during a meeting at Leyland Transport Museum.

As well as interview coaching and support with CVs, mentors provide participants with access to free training to improve their IT, literacy and numeracy skills. Participants can access support to access specific training to get the job they want, alongside free activity sessions to improve their health and wellbeing. Tailored support can also address specific needs such as ways to overcome financial difficulties or access to housing or transport.

Partners also work directly with local businesses to help them recruit, training people on their behalf ahead of work placements that must either result in employment or a reference that can support participants in finding work elsewhere.

Who is the programme for?

Lancashire Women, who deliver MPT Steps in Preston, delivering an employment training session

Anyone who is unemployed and lives in Lancashire.

What has the programme achieved so far?

Now at its mid-point MPT Steps has helped 2000 individuals and is on track to support 4,000 people before it ends in December 2023, a target number that was set when the programme launched.

The 2,000th assist coincided with a meeting held at Leyland Transport Museum in December, with mentors from across the partnership coming together to discuss best practise.

What do organisers say?

Sarah Dunne, MPT Steps Relationship Manager at Active Lancashire said: “Our network of partners are making a big impact, all sharing knowledge and doing everything they can to reduce Lancashire’s unemployment. We are really proud to have improved the employment prospects of 2,000 people, while enabling local businesses to access a stronger pool of local talent. We are looking forward to supporting a further 2,000 in the next year.”

How can you get involved?

