With the release of the Barbie movie just days away, we’ve found the prettiest-in-pink places in and around Preston to try out.
Whether it’s food, drink, gifts or a bit of pampering, check out these nearby gems that have taken Barbie’s favourite colour to heart.
The Lime Bar in Penwortham is also having a makeover for the weekend, with owners getting into the Barbie (and Ken) spirit with merchandise from Tequila Rose.
1. Saladishy, Fishergate, Preston
A veritable pink palace in the heart of Preston.
This restaurant offers healthy food and drinks, and a whole lot of style. Photo: Saladishy
2. Rise, Fishergate
Rise 3 has just opened at 78A Fishergate, close to Preston Railway Station.
A modern and laid back home of brunch, coffee and juice. Photo: Rise
3. Lime Bar, Liverpool Road, Penwortham
Getting into the Barbie spirit, literally.
Enjoy Tequila Rose and lots of pink merchandise this weekend at Lime Bar. Photo: Lime Bar
4. Pink Beautique, Watkin Lane, Lostock Hall
This salon rates as 4.8 out of 5 on Google Reviews.
One customer said: "Absolutely love Pink Beautique. Very friendly staff, fantastic treatments, and I've tried many of them. I wouldn't go anywhere else." Photo: Google