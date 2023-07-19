News you can trust since 1886
8 of the pinkest places in and around Preston for a Barbie-inspired day out

With the release of the Barbie movie just days away, we’ve found the prettiest-in-pink places in and around Preston to try out.
By Catherine Musgrove
Published 19th Jul 2023, 17:00 BST

Whether it’s food, drink, gifts or a bit of pampering, check out these nearby gems that have taken Barbie’s favourite colour to heart.

The Lime Bar in Penwortham is also having a makeover for the weekend, with owners getting into the Barbie (and Ken) spirit with merchandise from Tequila Rose.

A veritable pink palace in the heart of Preston. This restaurant offers healthy food and drinks, and a whole lot of style.

1. Saladishy, Fishergate, Preston

A veritable pink palace in the heart of Preston. This restaurant offers healthy food and drinks, and a whole lot of style. Photo: Saladishy

Rise 3 has just opened at 78A Fishergate, close to Preston Railway Station. A modern and laid back home of brunch, coffee and juice.

2. Rise, Fishergate

Rise 3 has just opened at 78A Fishergate, close to Preston Railway Station. A modern and laid back home of brunch, coffee and juice. Photo: Rise

Getting into the Barbie spirit, literally. Enjoy Tequila Rose and lots of pink merchandise this weekend at Lime Bar.

3. Lime Bar, Liverpool Road, Penwortham

Getting into the Barbie spirit, literally. Enjoy Tequila Rose and lots of pink merchandise this weekend at Lime Bar. Photo: Lime Bar

This salon rates as 4.8 out of 5 on Google Reviews. One customer said: "Absolutely love Pink Beautique. Very friendly staff, fantastic treatments, and I've tried many of them. I wouldn't go anywhere else."

4. Pink Beautique, Watkin Lane, Lostock Hall

This salon rates as 4.8 out of 5 on Google Reviews. One customer said: "Absolutely love Pink Beautique. Very friendly staff, fantastic treatments, and I've tried many of them. I wouldn't go anywhere else." Photo: Google

