The man has been seen around the Central Avenue, Dawson Lane and Old Worden Avenue areas between the hours of 8am and 10am over the past week.

No further details were released about the nature of the suspicious activity, but police said patrols have been stepped up.

The email to parents read: "You may already be aware that the police have issued an alert for the areas and for people who walk along the Wigan Road, especially the route that takes people down the side of Waitrose.

Parents whose children attend Balshaw's Church of England High in Leyland have been sent an email to alert of them of a man acting suspiciously

"The police recommend all of our students who use these routes to:

"Walk with someone else, not alone.

"Stick to main roads.

"If you do not feel safe and someone is following you then dial 999."

Police have upped their patrols and are asking anyone with information to come forward

A spokesperson for the police said: "We are aware of reports from Buckshaw Village over the last few days of a man acting suspiciously around Central Avenue, Dawson Lane and Old Worden Avenue areas between the hours of 8am and 10am.

"We know that this will be causing some concerns for local residents and our officers will be actively targeting these areas to provide reassurance.

"Please come and speak to us if you have any concerns."