Helen Skelton has shared a stunning bikini- clad snap after going paddleboarding in the Lake District. The Countryfile presenter, 39, who lives in Cumbria,looked the picture of happiness in the photo shared with her over 480,000 Instagram followers.

She captioned the snap, writing: “Busy half term…. Fridge crying to be restocked, machine groaning under the washing but we go back to school grateful for the time and sunshine ☀ ️ thanks big bro for the Wembley memories (@bbc5live @bbcsounds my show is still available 10am-12). Thanks @draytonmanor for the lovely stay, cheers lakes for a glorious camping trip, even squeezed in a morning with @gooutdoors fam, 🤣 a party for each child and an eve with old pals (soap award pic pending) Thanks as always to the parents and their constant logistical support. Back to work for a rest ♥️♥️.”

The post racked up over 13,000 likes with fans and celebrity friends quick to comment. Gemma Atkinson, who is married to Strictly Come Dancing star, Gorka Marquez, said: “I can only manage about 6 seconds stood on one of those 🤦🏼‍♀️😂.” A follower related to her post adding: “@helenskelton time is precious. Spend it with those you love, making memories that last forever. New week ahead, new goals, positivity always.”

Helen has been busy throughout half term as she previously posted about her visit to Drayton Manor Resort. She took her children, who she shares with Leeds Rhinos star Richie Myler, to the Staffordshire theme park to celebrate the launch of ‘Thomas & Percy’s Submarine Splash’.

Helen warned her fans to “beware of the log flume” which is a brand-new baby flume, featuring two mini drops. Helen could be seen sporting a bright green dress but covered in water after enjoying a ride on the Submarine Splash with her son.

Helen thanked Drayton Manor for the gifted invite and overnight stay, via Instagram, and revealed that her kids - Ernie, seven, Louis, six, and Elsie, one - “had a blast”. In another Instagram Story, after continuing to be impressed by the entertainment at the theme park, the former Blue Peter presenter wrote: “Whoever had the idea to put a playground and magician in a hotel garden is a genius. Thank you.”

