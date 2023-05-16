News you can trust since 1886
Helen Skelton praises I’m A Celeb winner Myleene Klass for donating her £100,000 prize to charity

Helen Skelton gushed about the ‘respect’ she has for Myleene Klass after £100,000 was donated to Save The Children UK

Holly Stagg
By Holly Stagg
Published 16th May 2023, 12:48 BST- 2 min read
Helen Skelton has praised good friend Myleene Klass, for donating her ‘I’m a Celebrity’ £100,000 prize to Save The Children UK. The Countryfile presenter, 39, who lives in Cumbria,shared Myleen Klass’s Instagram post on her stories with the caption:  “RESPECT”.

Helen reposted  Myleene’s  reel documenting the  STC ambassador’s experiences that she has gained whilst travelling with the charity. Myleene can be seen dancing with children in refugee camps, giving medical equipment to midwives and sharing out food to those in need. Captioning the post with a lengthy explanation of how the money will be used, Myleene said: “I’ve seen for myself, this money will go far. The mouse tails and rotten tofu were worth it.”

Helen is not the only celebrity supporter of Myleene’s generous gesture as singer Sophie Ellis Bexter commented: “Wow that’s brilliant. What a wonderful thing to do! X”. Presenter Ashley James agreed adding: “Incredible woman ❤️”

It comes as no surprise that Helen supports Myleene as both women have experienced similar emotional turmoil in their marriages. Helen welcomed her third child with Leeds Rhinos star Richie Myler in December 2021. However, the couple shockingly split just four months later and Helen moved out of their family home in Leeds and back to her hometown of Cumbria.

Former Hear’Say singer, Myleene, is also no stranger to relationship dramas. Myleene was happily married to Graham Quinn, former Hear’Say bodyguard, for two years before he unexpectedly walked out leaving her as a single mum of their two daughters. She is now happily engaged to Simon Motson with whom she shares a son, Apollo, with.

Whilst Myleene has just been crowned ‘I’m a Celebrity South Africa’s winner, Helen is off on a new adventure where she will be exploring the Pennine Way with pal Dan Walker for their new Channel 5 show, Dan & Helen’s Pennine Adventure.

