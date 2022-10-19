Property contractor Priestley Construction has broadened its presence in the north west with new offices located in Chorley. The offices represent growth for the company which has been operating on projects across the north west for five years. The location was selected due to the close proximity to junction 28 of the M6, providing seamless access to the region, encompassing Cumbria in the north up to Staffordshire, as well as Priestley Construction’s target areas of Manchester, Cheshire and Lancashire.

Working out of the new offices will be Priestley Construction’s directly employed team, made up of contracts manager, buyer and two quantity surveyors, all of whom live locally. The new location provides a base for the team to service its current projects in the region, whilst reducing travel time and expenses. Priestley Construction’s visiting management team, based in its Leeds head office, will also benefit from the modern and flexible new facilities for meetings with their colleagues. The new Runshaw Lane office is housed in an attractive building in a rural setting and include a modern lounge area, meeting room and kitchen, with access to car parking.

Property contractor Priestley Construction has broadened its presence in the north west with new offices located in Chorley

Nathan Priestley, CEO of Priestley Construction said: “The new Chorley office marks a progressive step for Priestley construction in allowing to deliver an even more efficient service to our clients.