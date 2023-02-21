After an incredible show last year which saw more than tens of thousands attend, the flower show will be back this year bigger and better than ever with some of the finest professional exhibitors with multiple gold medals from the country’s largest flower shows and RHS events. National and local societies will be displaying their plants and running regional competitions and the gardening theatre will be back with demonstrations from professional gardeners. There will also be fun and entertainment for all the family, a selection of excellent food and drink traders and guests will be able to check out the stunning newly refurbished Astley Hall.

Councillor Peter Wilson, Deputy Leader of Chorley Council said: "The Chorley Flower Show is one of the best events in the region’s calendar and each year it provides a great boost for our local economy. Chorley has so many things to offer and the show is just the tip of the iceberg.”

The award-winning Chorley Flower Show will return for a three day extravaganza event this July at the newly refurbished Astley Hall

Tickets for the Chorley Flower Show are available to purchase now for the three-day event which will be held on Friday 28 to Sunday, July 30. Prices are as follows:

Adult Show Ticket (allows entry for all three days of the event) – £20.

Adult Day Ticket – £12.

Printed Programme Voucher – £1.

Judging show of the entries at last year's show

Carers Ticket – Free.

Children aged 15 years and under do not require a ticket, but they must be accompanied by an adult 21+.

Trader, exhibitor, society, and community applications are being taken now at https://www.chorleyflowershow.com/applications/.