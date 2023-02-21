Emergency crews, including the air ambulance and mountain rescue, were called to the scene of the accident at Rivington Terraced Gardens at around 2pm yesterday (Monday, February 20).

The boy, 7, was enjoying a walk with family when he fell some 30 feet down steep and rocky ground near the Seven Arches Bridge landmark, landing on a stone path.

Ambulance crews rushed to the scene and called for the air ambulance and the assistance of Bolton Mountain Rescue Team due to the difficult terrain.

An air ambulance attended, along with members of Bolton Mountain Rescue Team. The boy was carried up to the bridge and taken to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital by road ambulance

The mountain rescue volunteers used their expertise to lift the boy up to the bridge where he was then transferred to a road ambulance and taken to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital for treatment.

A spokesman for Bolton Mountain Rescue Team said: “At 2.04pm on Monday the team was contacted by North West Ambulance Service NHS Trust who were requesting our attendance to help extricate a casualty at Rivington Terraced Gardens.

"An NWAS crew and North West Air Ambulance Charity aircraft were already in attendance.

The boy fell 30ft down steep ground below the Seven Arches Bridge landmark at Rivington Terraced Gardens on Monday (February 20)

“A seven-year-old boy was reported to have tumbled some 30 feet down steep ground below the Seven Arches Bridge landmark, eventually coming to rest on a stone path.

“Working with the NWAS and NWAA crews on scene the young man was carried up to the bridge and transferred to an NWAS ambulance for transfer by road to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.”

Bolton Mountain Rescue Team is a volunteer service which has been saving lives around the West Pennine Moors since 1968.