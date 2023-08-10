At Home With The Furys is due to air on air on Netflix on Wednesday, August 16 but the streaming service has already renewed another series according to a national newspaper.

A TV insider told the Sun said: “They’re so confident it will be a hit with audiences that they want more and filming is due to start this autumn.

“Which will be great news for fans of Tyson, as well as those being introduced to the career and home life of the boxer for the first time.

At Home With The Furys is set to be released on August 16. Pictured is Tyson Fury and two of his sons pictured in the show. Credit: PA courtesy of Netflix © 2023.

“Netflix are sure the show will have everyone hooked and were quick to snap up the leading man up before his diary became too full.”

At Home With The Furys promises to show a different side of the Gypsy King’s life, as the documentary series focuses on Tyson, 34, grappling with retirement at his home in Morecambe alongside wife Paris, their six children (with a seventh on the way), his father John (who lives in a caravan on the land) and brother Tommy with his wife Molly-Mae Hughes.

Speaking to PA ahead of the season premiere, Tyson said: “There’s many other reality TV shows, but there’s only one Tyson Fury and there will only ever be one Tyson Fury and that’s a fact.

“One crazy, bald, fat man that nobody can ever compete with. There’s only one person like that. And then there’s Paris and all the six kids, the dog… TV gold. I just don’t think anything can compete with it. And we’ll find out anyway because if it doesn’t go to number one on Netflix I’ll be absolutely boiling.”

The second series, which could drop next year, is likely to focus on Tyson’s upcoming, high-profile fight with UFC champion Francis Ngannou in October.