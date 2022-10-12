A chicken burger skewed with candy floss, accompanied with sour cherry cola sauce, cream-filled doughnuts, popcorn and Dip Dab sherbet is being launched by national pub chain Flaming Grill today (October 11.)

The Post headed down to The Old Leyland Gates in Leyland to try the new menu item, inspired by the nostalgic flavours of the funfair, and you can see the full review above.

Our tester, Paul O’Connor, the new assistant manager at the pub said: “It was an adventurous rollercoaster for your tastebuds, it was the perfect combination of sweet and savoury which feeds the craving of both your sweet tooth and savoury taste buds. It’s a bizarre combination and you’re almost annoyed that it works.”

Paul O'Connor tries the chicken burger topped with candy floss, at The Old Leyland Gates, part of the Flaming Grill pub chain.

Named ‘All the Flamin fun of the Fair’ it includes two Signature Smoked Chicken Burgers skewered with candy floss, served with four boneless chicken wings coated in sour cherry cola sauce with popcorn and onion rings, two cream-filled doughnuts topped with chocolate flavour sauce, fries, a Dip Dab sherbet dip and sour cherry cola sauce.

Flaming Grill introduced the bizarre item, starting from £16.49 for two people, to its 145 pubs nationwide to make its new menu stand out from the crowd, combining quirky fun fair treats to create the ultimate sharer.

The new menu, called ‘Feast your eyes on this’, also includes Cajun Spiced Chicken, Spicy Flattened Steak Skewer and Jamaican Chicken created by Datties Soul Food Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul shares his thoughts on the ‘All the Flamin fun of the Fair’ in the video above.

To find your nearest Flaming Grill pub click here.

Do you think you could stomach this meal? It also includes sherbert covered chips and cream-filled doughnuts