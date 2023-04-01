News you can trust since 1886
Astley Hall Easter extravaganza line up revealed

With the Easter bunny just around the corner, Chorley’s Astley Hall has revealed its list of fantastic events for families.

By Emma Downey
Published 1st Apr 2023, 10:22 BST- 1 min read

What’s on the agenda?

The Northern Potters Association’s ‘Glorious Clay’ exhibition opened to the public in the Coach House Gallery on 31 March and will run until Sunday, April 30, featuring a display of pottery and ceramics, plus the chance to create your own clay creations.

During the Easter weekend a host of fun for all the family activities will take place with stalls and entertainment in the grounds of Astley Hall, from free storytelling, children’s rides and an Easter hunt to live music and local stalls selling food, drinks and gifts.

Astley Hall is getting ready for an Easter extravaganza weekend
From today (April 1) and throughout spring and summer, the hall will be open from 10am – 4pm on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, and 10am – 1pm on Saturdays. During autumn and winter these opening hours will adjust, with Thursdays and Fridays reserved for guided tours and educational trips booked in advance.

The hall, which opened in 1630, has undergone vital restoration work which has included, most noticeably, the removal of the grey exterior render to reveal 17th century brickwork, refurbishment of the front doors, creation of a new entrance at the side of the building and remapping of the visitor journey. Chorley Council also announced that entrance charges would be introduced to help with the upkeep of the venue in future and make it sustainable for the authority to operate.

For more information on upcoming events, exhibitions, and opening hours including admissions to Astley Hall, visit the Astley Hall and Park website.

