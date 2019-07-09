Artisan Makers Market returning to Preston for its third outing in the city

Preston’s third ever Makers Market will set up shop in the city this weekend.

More than 80 talented entrepreneurs from across the North West will showcase their creations to thousands of city goers enjoying what many will hope will be a fantastic day in the sunshine.

The first ever Makers Market on Preston Flag Market (JPIMedia)

The inaugural market on May 11 saw a 14 per cent, year on year, boost to Saturday footfall in Preston.

Speaking in May, Mark Whittle, Preston Business Improvement District (BID) Manager, said: “From BID’s perspective, the first visit to Preston, for the Makers Market, was a huge hit.

“The Flag Market was busy all day, and fortunately, the weather was on our side too.

Amrik Rauth at the first ever Makers Market on Preston Flag Market (JPIMedia)

“Is was great to see so many local traders, including some from Preston’s market, alongside some of the region’s best artisan producers, makers and creatives.”

The market will return to the Flag Market on Saturday (July 13) from 10am to 4pm.

It returns every second Saturday of the month.

Vicky Crane, Director at the Markers Market, said: "We are extremely excited to bring a monthly market to Preston.

"Taking place on the second Saturday of the month, showcasing the very finest in local food, drink, arts and craft. We welcome any local artisans and musicians who would like to get involved to contact us via the BID."

Andrew Stringer, Chair of the City’s Retail Forum said: "We’ve been working hard to bring the Makers Market to Preston for a while and are delighted to announce the launch of the monthly event in the city.

"The authentic, local pop-up trade will both complement our existing retail line up and provide visitors from across the region an artisan market experience that has proved so popular elsewhere."