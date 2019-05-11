Andrea Clarke from Cake Up North

IN PICTURES: Sun comes out for Preston's first ever Makers Market

The sun was shining for Preston's first ever Makers Market today (Saturday, May 11).

Dozens of stalls set up shop on the Flag Market showcasing the best food, drink and creativity the city has to offer.

