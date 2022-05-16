The Art Group from Vine House is led by local artist Sharon Steingold who helps participants learn and develop new artistic skills.

Cancer has impacted all the participants’ lives, either directly or through supporting a family member.

The group, which meets regularly at Vine House, Cancer Help’s Cancer Support Centre on Cromwell Road, Ribbleton, also acts as a support group where members can help each other through difficult times.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Larder on Lancaster Road, Preston, is the venue for the exhibition

The launch reception for the exhibition is on Saturday, May 21 from 5.30pm-7.30pm at The Larder café, arts and community hub, on Lancaster Road, Preston.

There will be close-up magic entertainment from the King of Aces, along with live music from Preston Ukulele Strummers Society.

A spokeswoman for CancerHelp said: “The group is exhibiting at the Larder for three weeks and we are launching this with our drinks reception.

"The Larder will be serving drinks and fabulous canapés so we know it will be a great night.”

Tickets for the launch evening cost £20,plus a small online booking fee. In total £8 from each ticket will go directly to CancerHelp to help support people dealing with a cancer diagnosis.

The Art Group will also be holding a ‘Meet The Artists’ event at The Larder on June 4. All items on display will be available for people to buy at the end of the exhibition.