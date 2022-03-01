Inspire Youth Zone launches Employment Hub with 'Apprentice' appearance
Inspire Youth Zone have launched their new Employment Hub which Apprentice star Aaron Willis attended.
A spokesperson for Inspire said: "We're delighted to officially launch our youth employment hub.
"Our exciting new programme sees Inspire work in partnership with Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) Jobcentre Plus and Chorley Council to support young people aged 16-24 from across Chorley to find meaningful employment through a range of support services."
The strategic partnership will give young people the tools for success with a range of holistic support including employment, education, housing advice, CV writing, job-seeking, wellbeing and training opportunities.
They added: "A massive thank you to all our friends and supporters who came along to our launch event including Mayor of Chorley Councillor Steve Holgate, Leader of Chorley Council Alistair Bradley and a very special appearance from BBC's The Apprentice Aaron Willis.
"Regardless of what may be holding a young person back, the Youth Hub team will provide a wrap-around support package to ensure there is no limit to a young person reaching their full potential."
The Youth Hub provides one-to-one support for local young people between the ages of 18 and 24 in preparing for the world of work.
The team is made up of youth employment coaches, youth workers, alongside health and well-being professionals.
This Thursday, to celebrate 25 years of World Book Day Inspire will be holding a junior session with prizes for best dressed.
The Hub will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9am to 3pm.
To find out more and book an appointment visit - www.inspireyouthzone.org/youth-employability-hub/.