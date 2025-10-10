Lancashire shows up for 2025 Royal Television Society North West Awards

Shows created by Lancastrians, starring them or set in Lancashire have been nominated for the 2025 Royal Television Society North West Awards.

What are the RTS North West Awards?

The Royal Television Society (RTS) is a British based educational charity promoting the art and science of television.

Throughout the year they host four national awards as well as 14 regional awards.

The Royal Television Society North West Awards is one of these regional awards and it celebrates the best of television from across the North West of England.

The nominees are decided by a North West jury.

Which shortlisted shows have Lancashire links?

Sky comedy Brassic, created by, starring and based on the life of Chorley’s Joe Gilgun is up for two awards.

The first is Best Comedy Programme, where it faces competition from Alma’s Not Normal Series 2 (BBC), Daddy Issues (BBC) and G’Wed Series 2 (ITV).

Brassic is then shortlisted for Best Visual Post Production with 24 Hours in A&E (Channel 4), Missing You (Netflix) and The Power of Parker Series 2 (BBC).

Brassic is just one of the Lancashire shows nominated for a RTS North West Award | submit

Series five of The Bay, a set in Morecambe, is also up for Best Drama.

The ITV show, which is also filmed around Morecambe, faces competion from The Stolen Girl (Disney +), This City Is Ours (BBC) and Missing You (Netflix).

Elsewhere, the Channel 4 reality show Love Triangle is up for Best Entertainment Programme, alonside Countdown Series 90 (Channel 4), The Voice UK Series 13 (ITV) and Comice Relief 2025 - Funny For Money (BBC).

This year it starred Blackpool born hairdresser Ryan Rurckledge, who spoke to us all about the experience back in March.

When will they find out if they’ve won?

The Royal Television Society North West Awards 2025 cermeony is on Friday, November 21 2025.

Taking place at Kimpton Clocktower Hotel in Manchester, the ceremony is open to the public.

Tickets. costing £222 per person, can be bought online from this link.

Whilst this story celebrates Lancashire on the screen, check out the hit shows coming in person to Lancashire this month here.