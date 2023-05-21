At around 7pm yesterday four supporters of Animal Rising entered Quite Simply French restaurant located at 27A St George's Quay, to call for a plant-based food system in place of a meat one. Smartly-dressed supporters of Animal Rising have been photographed occupying tables reserved for customers at the high end venue holding placards showing conditions inside UK farms alongside alternative imagined futures of a world free-from animal farming. The venue’s meat menu includes: New Zealand mussels, Sauteed Frog's Legs, Line Caught Barramundi fillet, Tomahawk Steak 31oz and lobster prepared on site.

It was part of a national day of action with other cities targeted including London, Glasgow, Birmingham, Derby and Bristol. Yesterday, 30 people from the group also sat down with roughly 1,000 calves separated from their mothers and kept in small pens at an intensive dairy facility in Dorset in protest.

Supporters of Animal Rising pictured yesterday at Quite Simply French restaurant in Lancaster to call for a plant-based food system in place of a meat one

One of the group members said: “Instead of endorsing this broken system, the Government must support farming and fishing communities in a transition to a plant-based food system which would allow us to restore our oceans and forests, drawing down carbon, mitigating the climate emergency and sparing billions of lives at the same time”.

The group is a social movement to create a new relationship with all beings and give us a chance for a safe ecological future. They primarily call for the transition to a safe and secure plant-based food system, alongside a mass rewilding programme.

