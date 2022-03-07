This is what comedian Jon Richardson was filming on his visit to Preston

Known for his TV appearances on 8 out of 10 cats and Meet the Richardsons, Jon visited the Intact Centre in Ingol where he met volunteers who run a community food hub.

He was joined by a film crew to shoot promotional footage for Fareshare UK, a charity network aimed at fighting food poverty and reducing waste.

Jon was shown around Whitby’s Pantry, a membership-based food club that gives people in Ingol and Tanterton access to food at a fraction of supermarket prices.

Jon Richardson visited community food hub, Whitby's Pantry, at the Intact Centre in Ingol last Tuesday (March 1)

The Intact Centre’s weekly fee is £5 and members get around £25 worth of food and essential toiletries, helping them free up more money for other essential household costs such as rent and utilities.

Since it launched in 2019, over 200 people have signed up.

As well as its food service, the Intact Centre also provides a venue for community meetings, education and learning for residents of all ages.

Visiting the centre on Tuesday, March 1, the Lancaster born comedian met staff and interviewed them on camera.

Jon Richardson met Whitby's Pantry volunteer Stephanie during his visit to the Intact Centre in Ingol last Tuesday (March 1)

Posting on Facebook, the Intact Centre said: "Guess who visited our pantry today?

"Comedian @RonJichardson is here filming and promoting for @FareShareUK @FareShareLC

"John visited the centre, met the staff and saw the fantastic work we do with programmes like Thrifty Kitchen & Whitby Pantry."

A spokesman for Intact said: “Intact has provided a valuable service for the past two years and the pantry approach gives members more choice over the food they get, and more control, strengthening the community’s ability to prevent food poverty or to progress out of food crisis.”

Jon Richardson visited the Intact Centre in Ingol last Tuesday (March 1) where he filmed interviews with volunteers