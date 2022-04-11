Last week St Joseph's community participated in CAFOD's 'Walk Against Hunger' appeal.

Every day, come rain or shine, the children walked laps of the school track which is a quarter of a mile to raise money for those in need in Africa.

Head teacher Fiona Brownsey said: “We set ourselves the target of collectively walking 200km, raising £600 to help those people in the world who go hungry every day.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle with some of the school children

"Children, parents and friends of St Joseph's walked with us to help us to reach our target.

"The children loved it.”

She added: “Sir Lindsay visited with Councillor Peter Wilson, a former pupil of our school, and they added their walk helping us to smash our targets.

"The children and staff thoroughly enjoyed Sir Lindsay's visit, who talked to them about his job in Westminster, told them all about his love for his pets and about his origins in Adlington.

"He also invited the children to come to see him at work in London.

“What a fantastic end this was to our term - and the sun shone after a week of wind and rain. Thank you Sir Lindsay!”

Walk Against Hunger is a Lent challenge which sees people walk five kilometres a day, 200km throughout Lent, every day for 40 days.