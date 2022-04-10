Leyland toddler group scoops funding to support children born during the pandemic

The group is run by Community Network and Outreach Service CIC, which operates a wide range of support projects and services, including coffee mornings, food collections, drug and alcohol reduction groups and sessions for both youth and older groups.

Sophie Wilding, CNOS chairperson says funding from Redrow will allow them to further support children whose development has been affected by the pandemic.

She said: “The community network was set up as a small local support network on Facebook, in March 2020, in the wake of the pandemic and has developed from there.

Community Network and Outreach Service CIC Parent and Toddler Group has received funding with a Redrow community grant: Redrow's Pam Roberts, fourth from left, and founder and chair Sophie Wilding, third from left, with group members.

“I noticed there was so much support missing in the area, so I developed all the other projects and services from that, including a toddler group.”

Sophie applied for Redrow’s Sycamore Manor Community Grant, which saw four Leyland-based community groups share a sum of £2,000.

“We would like to thank Redrow for this money, which will enable us to buy new equipment for the toddler group play sessions.

"After being born in an unprecedented time, where they lost many connections they may have otherwise had, the local children can now enjoy spending time in a group and engage with each other,” said Sophie.

“The funds will allow us to support the children in fun play and learning whilst continuing to support parents and the wider community.”

Community Network and Outreach Service CIC is currently welcoming food donations.