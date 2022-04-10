Leyland toddler group scoops funding to support children born during the pandemic
A mother and toddler group in Leyland has secured funding to gain new play equipment for children in need.
The group is run by Community Network and Outreach Service CIC, which operates a wide range of support projects and services, including coffee mornings, food collections, drug and alcohol reduction groups and sessions for both youth and older groups.
Sophie Wilding, CNOS chairperson says funding from Redrow will allow them to further support children whose development has been affected by the pandemic.
She said: “The community network was set up as a small local support network on Facebook, in March 2020, in the wake of the pandemic and has developed from there.
“I noticed there was so much support missing in the area, so I developed all the other projects and services from that, including a toddler group.”
Sophie applied for Redrow’s Sycamore Manor Community Grant, which saw four Leyland-based community groups share a sum of £2,000.
Read More
“We would like to thank Redrow for this money, which will enable us to buy new equipment for the toddler group play sessions.
"After being born in an unprecedented time, where they lost many connections they may have otherwise had, the local children can now enjoy spending time in a group and engage with each other,” said Sophie.
“The funds will allow us to support the children in fun play and learning whilst continuing to support parents and the wider community.”
Community Network and Outreach Service CIC is currently welcoming food donations.
For further information contact Sophie on 01772 305757 or email [email protected]