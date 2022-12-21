Members of the Unite the Union and GMB Union held a picket line at Broughton Ambulance HQ, as ambulance staff working across almost all the UK’s ambulance trusts are taking part in industrial action over pay and staffing. The action prompted the North West Ambulance Service to declare a critical incident, meaning there is significant pressure on the service. Paramedics, emergency care assistants, ambulance technicians and other 999 workers from various unions will be on picket lines from midday to midnight.

The GMB, Unison and Unite are co-ordinating industrial action across England and Wales after accusing the Government of ignoring pleas for a decent wage rise. Unions have said they will respond to life-threatening incidents – known as a category one call – when they strike on December 21 in a row over pay.

Ambulance staff on strike at Broughton Ambulance HQ

A spokesperson at the Broughton picket line said: “The government has had months to intervene and end this dispute, they choose not to. It’s Steven Barclay who is holding the country to ransom, not the unions. He will have to carry the can if patients suffer. The shocking statistics from West Midlands Ambulance Trust tell the real story. Where were the government’s ‘well-rehearsed contingency plans’ when people were dying in the West Midlands because the crisis in the ambulance service. It’s fight for the NHS now.”

Almost all of the ambulance trusts in England are at such a level of disruption that the environment might not be considered safe and patients might face harm. The majority have declared so-called critical incidents, with many stating that they were facing huge pressure before strikes began on Wednesday.

A critical incident is defined by the NHS as “any localised incident where the level of disruption results in the organisation temporarily or permanently losing its ability to deliver critical services”.

Taking to Twitter this morning, North West Ambulance Service said: “Today during industrial strike action, we want you to continue to ring 999 in a situation where there is a life-threatening injury/illness." However, if you are not in a life-threatening situation you will be asked to consider getting alternative transport if you still need A&E.”

