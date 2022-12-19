News you can trust since 1886
Police share images of four people wanted in connection to a glassing outside Stanley Arms pub in November

Lancashire Police are looking to trace four people in connection with a wounding in Preston city centre.

By Aimee Seddon
15 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 2:46pm

A man in his 20s was struck with a glass outside the Stanley Arms pub on Lancaster Road at approximately 12.20am on Saturday, November 12.

He suffered several lacerations to his face and needed hospital treatment.

Police are looking to identify four people, two men and two women, from CCTV footage obtained.

Lancashire Police have shared the following CCTV images as they want to trace the four people pictured.
If anyone recognises them or has information about the incident, email [email protected], quoting log 0044 of November 12, 2022.

