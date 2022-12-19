Police share images of four people wanted in connection to a glassing outside Stanley Arms pub in November
Lancashire Police are looking to trace four people in connection with a wounding in Preston city centre.
By Aimee Seddon
19th Dec 2022, 2:46pm
A man in his 20s was struck with a glass outside the Stanley Arms pub on Lancaster Road at approximately 12.20am on Saturday, November 12.
He suffered several lacerations to his face and needed hospital treatment.
Police are looking to identify four people, two men and two women, from CCTV footage obtained.
If anyone recognises them or has information about the incident, email [email protected], quoting log 0044 of November 12, 2022.