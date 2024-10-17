Amanda Holden pulls hilarious prank on KSI at the BGT auditions in Blackpool
The Britain’s Got Talent auditions returned to the Winter Gardens in Blackpool this week with hopefuls from across Lancashire and the north west queuing in the rain to impress the judges.
This year the judging lineup has remained the same with Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli at the helm.
However, Bruno has had to take some time off which means there is a guest judge in the shape of boxer and musician KSI during the Blackpool auditions.
Obviously by way of making KSI feel at home, veteran BGT judge Amanda pulled a prank on the newbie judge whilst in Blackpool which she shared on her Instagram page.
In a video posted to her 2.3 million followers, 31-year-old KSI can be seen slumbering away on a chair in the dressing room whilst Amanda, 53, perches next to him and films the pair of them as she leans in and pulls faces at him.
Someone out of shot then passes Amanda a Prime bottle - the sports drink that KSI launched with fellow internet personality Logan Paul.
The camera angle then switches to Amanda’s own phone as she says in a robotic customer service voice: “Prime- it keeps you awake all day.”
KSI wakes up in a dazed shock in the middle of Amanda's line and goes "ahh" in a sleepy tone as people can be heard laughing around them. The video has been well received by fans online, garnering nearly 44,000 likes and 400 comments.
In the comments, KSI wrote: “Caught me slipping 😂”
Sidemen Clothing, a clothing line set up the group Sidemen which KSI is a part of also commented: “😂😂😂”
Humorous comments from fans included one user who wrote: “The 'S' in KSI stands for 'Sleep'”
Whilst in Blackpool, Amanda also revealed that three golden buzzers were pressed.
Speaking in a video shared to the BGT Instagram account, she said: “Oh my ghosh! I havce just pressed my golden buzzer and it’s something that you would not expect me to press it for.”
When a golden buzzer is hit during the audtions, that contestant goes straight through to the live semi-final shows.
Normally there are five golden buzzers in total (one each for the foru judges and one for Ant and Dec) but BGT has confirmed that guest judge KSI received his own golden buzzer.
