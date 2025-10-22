All the South Ribble GP surgeries ranked by how helpful their receptionists are

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 22nd Oct 2025, 15:00 BST

Take a look at how South Ribble’s 16 GP surgeries rank according to our helpful their receptionists are...

Every two years, a national GP Patient Survey is produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England which looks at how patients view their experience with their GP.

The biennial survey looks at a variety of factors including how easy it is to contact a GP, how easy it is to get an appointment and an overall judgment on whether they conside the service ‘good’.

In this gallery you can see how South Ribble GPs rank generally according to the 2025 GP Patient Survery but below we have ranked them according to how helpful patients deem their receptionists and administration staff...

All the South Ribble GP surgeries ranked by how helpful their receptionists are

1. South Ribble GPs ranked by receptionists

All the South Ribble GP surgeries ranked by how helpful their receptionists are | Google Maps

Photo Sales
75% of patients find the reception and administrative team at this GP practice helpful

2. Roslea Surgery, PR5 6PE (16)

75% of patients find the reception and administrative team at this GP practice helpful | Google Maps

Photo Sales
77% of patients find the reception and administrative team at this GP practice helpful

3. Station Surgery, PR25 1HR (15)

77% of patients find the reception and administrative team at this GP practice helpful | Google Maps

Photo Sales
83% of patients find the reception and administrative team at this GP practice helpful

4. The Ryan Medical Centre, PR5 6JD (14)

83% of patients find the reception and administrative team at this GP practice helpful | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PatientsSouth RibbleNHS EnglandLeylandPenwortham
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice