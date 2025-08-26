All the GP surgeries in South Ribble ranked by you in the 2025 GP Patient Survey

Every two years, a national GP Patient Survey is produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England which looks at how patients view their experience with their GP.

The biennial survey looks at a variety of factors including how easy it is to contact a GP, how easy it is to get an appoinement and an overall judgment on whether they conside the service ‘good’.

Below we have collated all the GPs in Chorley and ranked them from the lowest rated to highest according to the 2025 GP Patient Survey.

You can also see the Chorley version of this article here.

1 . South Ribble GPs ranked All the GP surgeries in South Ribble ranked by 2025 GP Patient Survey | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Station Surgery (PR25 1HR) 63% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps Photo Sales

3 . Moss Side Medical Centre (PR26 7XL) 68% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps Photo Sales