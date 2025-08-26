All the GP surgeries in South Ribble ranked by you in the 2025 GP Patient Survey

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 26th Aug 2025, 09:33 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2025, 12:00 BST

Take a look at where patients ranked South Ribble’s GP surgeries in the latest GP Patient Survey.

Every two years, a national GP Patient Survey is produced by Ipsos on behalf of NHS England which looks at how patients view their experience with their GP.

The biennial survey looks at a variety of factors including how easy it is to contact a GP, how easy it is to get an appoinement and an overall judgment on whether they conside the service ‘good’.

Below we have collated all the GPs in Chorley and ranked them from the lowest rated to highest according to the 2025 GP Patient Survey.

You can also see the Chorley version of this article here.

All the GP surgeries in South Ribble ranked by 2025 GP Patient Survey

1. South Ribble GPs ranked

All the GP surgeries in South Ribble ranked by 2025 GP Patient Survey | Google Maps

Photo Sales
63% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

2. Station Surgery (PR25 1HR)

63% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps

Photo Sales
68% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

3. Moss Side Medical Centre (PR26 7XL)

68% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps

Photo Sales
77% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good

4. Lostock Hall Medical Centre (PR5 5AB)

77% of patients describe their overall experience of this GP practice as good | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:South RibbleGP surgeriesPatientsNHS EnglandPreston
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice