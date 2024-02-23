Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last week, we shared a campaign calling for the government to give urgent financial support to hair salons across the country so to show the industry some love, we asked our readers for the best hairdressers across Lancashire.

Now over 200 Lancashire Post readers have offered their suggestions, and whilst we have already shared the salons who received the most recommendations here, we thought it may be useful to list every recommendation from across the county.

So take a look below at your full* guide to all the hair salons and mobile hairdressers across Lancashire recommended by the people who know best- the customers:

Hair Salons in Preston

C & L studio at 518 Blackpool Rd, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston PR2 1HY (multiple mentions)

Flame Urban Spa Ltd at 109 Garstang Rd, Preston PR1 1LD (multiple mentions)

Devlin Hair Preston at 37 New Hall Ln, Preston PR1 5NX (multiple mentions)

The Creative Lounge by Katy Graham at 95 Ronaldsway, Preston PR1 6EQ (multiple mentions)

Hair Therapy Lounge at 578 Blackpool Rd, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston PR2 1JA (multiple mentions)

Off yer head salon at 273 New Hall Ln, Preston PR1 5XE (multiple mentions)

Divine Hair and Beauty at 470 Blackpool Rd, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston PR2 1HX (multiple mentions)

Cloud 9 Hair and Beauty at 54 Fishergate Hill, Preston PR1 8DN (multiple mentions)

Roberts-Steel Hairdressing Fulwood at 284 Garstang Rd, Fulwood, Preston PR2 9RX (multiple mentions)

Hair Design By Julia at 784b Blackpool Rd, Lea, Preston PR2 1XL (multiple mentions)

Friargate Hair and Beauty at 141 Friargate, Town Centre, Preston PR1 2EE (multiple mentions)

Cannon st hair studio at 43 Cannon St, Town Centre, Preston PR1 3NT(multiple mentions)

Sarah Lloydz Hair Studio at 11 Hennel Ln, Walton-le-Dale, Preston PR5 4LA

MC2(squared) Hair Design Preston at 137 Roebuck St, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston PR2 2JN

Halo Hair Studio at 491 Blackpool Rd, Preston PR2 2LE

Melissa Marks at 54 Plungington Road, Preston PR1 7RA

The Hamilton at 290 Cemetery Road, Preston PR1 5UT

Jane Feher Hairdressing at 65 Lytham Road, Fulwood, Preston PR2 8JD

Eufro Hair Salon at Unit B Centenary Ml Ct, Preston PR1 5JH

Kersey Hair and Beauty Rooms at 179 Preston Rd, Grimsargh, Preston PR2 5JP

Hair by Mieszala at 113 Church St, Town Centre, Preston, PR1 3BS C

Nichola Eames Hair at 57 Water Lane at Ashton-On-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2NL

The Westwood Lounge - Hair & Beauty Preston at 267 Fylde Road, Ashton-On-Ribble, Preston PR2 2NH

C & R Hair Studio Friargate at 6 Friargate, Town Centre, Preston PR1 2AU

Dottylines at 382A Blackpool Road, Ashton On Ribble, Preston PR2 2DS

Nail Art By Rachael at 36 Lune St, Preston, PR1 2NN

HAIR by Lisa Prescott at unit 3 Tarleton Court Yard, Church Road, Preston, United Kingdom

JR Hairdessing Salon at 7-11 Heatley St, Preston PR1 2XB

Alan Joyce Hair Design at 34 Glover's Ct, Town Centre, Preston PR1 3LS

Salon 58 at 58 Fishergate Hill, Preston PR1 8DN

Davidson-Miller Hair Barbering at 38B Holme Slack Ln, Preston PR1 6EY

The Salon at Maxy Farm on Sandy Lane, Cottam, Preston, PR4 0LE

Scott Charles Hairdressing at The Boskins, Church Road, Tarleton, Preston PR4 6UP

Simply EJM at 226 Hesketh Lane, Tarleton, Preston PR4 6AT

Mather hair rooms at Unit 4 134 Blackgate Lane, Tarleton Preston PR4 6UU

Rachel Dee - ATELIER at 5a Bridge Court, Much Hoole, Preston PR4 5BF

Creative Hair at 59 Berry Ln, Longridge, Preston PR3 3NH

Mrs Smith at 48 High St, Garstang, Preston PR3 1EA

Kwik kutz at Park Hill Rd, Garstang, Preston PR3 1EL

Luxe Hair By Becki (at Grande Locks) at 15 Northway, Broughton, Preston PR3 5JX

Nicole Haddon Hair (at Styled by Rhe) at 391 Blackpool Rd, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston PR2 2DU

Some of the Preston hair salons that received the most mentions

Hair salons in Chorley

Mirage Hair and Beauty at 22 Runshaw Ln, Euxton, Chorley PR7 6AU 3 (multiple mentions)

Park Hair Room at 53a Chapel St, Chorley PR7 1BU 2 (multiple mentions)

Foran & Blake at 5/6 Market place, Chorley PR7 1DA 2 (multiple mentions)

Mojo Hair and Beauty at David Lloyd Club, Moss Ln, Chorley PR6 8AB 2 (multiple mentions)

Hair By Jaide at 77 Tunley Holme, Clayton Brook, Clayton-le-Woods, Preston PR5 8ES (multiple mentions)

Thompson Style at 125 Market St, Chorley PR7 2SQ

Studio 19 Hair & Nails at 19A Bury Ln, Withnell, Chorley PR6 8RX

Revive hair design at 86 Pall Mall, Chorley PR7 2LE

Angels at 64 Ash Grove, Chorley PR7 3HZ

The Urban Spa at 1-3 Park Rd, Chorley PR7 1QS

𝒯𝒽ℯ ℋ𝒶𝒾𝓇 𝒫ℴ𝒹 𝒷𝓎 ℳ𝒶𝒹𝒹𝒾𝓈ℴ𝓃 at 33 Carleton Rd, Chorley PR6 8TQ

Reflection Hair & Beauty at Unit 3, 60A Preston Rd, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7HH

Desire Hairdressing at 91 Collingwood Road PR7 2PT Chorley

Great Lengths Hair Studio at 174 Spendmore Ln, Coppull, Chorley PR7 5BX

Simplicity Hair on Cheapside, Chorley PR7 2EX

Serenity Chorley at 11 St Thomas's Rd, Chorley PR7 1HP

The Colour Lounge at 35 Spendmore Ln, Coppull, Chorley PR7 4NY

Lisa Rose Salon at 57 Chorley Old Rd, Whittle-le-Woods, Chorley PR6 7LD

Sarah Heys at 10 Runshaw lane, Chorley, United Kingdom

chloeboydhair_ at Hair & Beauty at the Hub - Buckshaw Village at Buckshaw Village, Chorley PR7 7HZ

Talking Heads at 5 Railway Road, Chorley, United Kingdom

Nicola Chambers (at Gemma’s Beauty Services) at 342 Leyland Lane, Leyland, United Kingdom

Hair by Nicola (at Beauty Jo and Co) at 34 Chorley Road, Adlington , Chorley, United Kingdom

Mirage Hair and Beauty featured in the most comments out of all the salons in Chorley.

Hair Salons in Leyland

Every Generation Hair Team at 114 Towngate, Leyland PR25 2LQ 3 (multiple mentions)

Hush Hair And Beauty at 7 School Ln, Leyland PR25 2TT 3 (multiple mentions)

Art Of Hair at 347 Leyland Ln, Leyland PR25 1UP 2 (multiple mentions)

Hair by Olivia (at Maneia) at 92 Hough Lane, Leyland, United Kingdom 2 (multiple mentions)

Salon 7 at 7 Preston Rd, Leyland PR25 4NT (multiple mentions)

Maison Cy Hair Studio at 131 Towngate, Leyland PR25 2LQ

Jennifer Alice Hair at 117 Towngate, Leyland PR25 2LQ

Vanilla Hair Design & Beauty at 31 Turpin Green Ln, Leyland PR25 3HA

No77 Creative Hair at 77 Leyland Ln, Leyland PR25 1XB

Penelope James Hair at 135 Towngate, Leyland PR25 2LH

NHAIRG at 104 Hough Ln, Leyland PR25 2YB

Thegirlhouse at 133 Towngate, Leyland PR25 2LH

Heaven on Earth Hair & Beauty Spa Leyland at 64 Hough Ln, Leyland, Preston PR25 2SA

Hair by Leanne Walmsley (at Sunseekers Subeds) at 289 Leyland Ln, Leyland PR25 1UN

Three of the recommended salons in Leyland

Hair salons in Farington

Love is in the hair by Danielle at 25 Preston Rd, Farington, Leyland PR25 4NT (multiple mentions)

Hair Central at 10 Clifton Parade, Farington, Leyland PR25 4YU (multiple mentions)

Salon 7 at 7 Preston Rd, Leyland PR25 4NT (multiple mentions)

Hair salons in Lostock Hall

Scissor Sisterz Studio at 1 Aspden St, Bamber Bridge, Preston PR5 6TL (multiple mentions)

Hall of Hair at 460 Leyland Rd, Lostock Hall, Preston PR5 5RY (multiple mentions)

Moledro Hair at 10 Watkin Ln, Lostock Hall, Preston PR5 5RD (multiple mentions)

The Complete Works - Nail Nation at 4 William St, Lostock Hall, Preston PR5 5RZ (multiple mentions)

SB Hair at Unit 2, 1b Hope Terrace, Lostock Hall, Preston PR5 5RU

Salon 139 at 139 Brownedge Rd, Lostock Hall, Preston PR5 5AH

Some of the recommended salons in Lostock Hall

Hair salons in Bamber Bridge

Scissor Sisterz Studio at 1 Aspden St, Bamber Bridge, Preston PR5 6TL (multiple mentions)

Blossoms Hair and Beauty at 25 Dollywaggon Way, Preston PR5 6EW

B Inspired hair lounge at 165 Station Rd, Bamber Bridge, Preston PR5 6LA

The Ballroom Salon at 96 Station Rd, Bamber Bridge, Preston PR5 6QP

NuMe' At The Cottage at 123 Station Rd, Bamber Bridge, Preston PR5 6QS

Hair By Olivia Osborne (at GLAM & GO) at 277 Station Rd, Bamber Bridge, Preston PR5 6LE

Hair salons in Longton

J D Hair Design at 16 Church Row Chambers, Longton, Preston PR4 5PN

Sharon Woods Hair Design at 3 Franklands, Longton, Preston PR4 5NB

Hair salons in Penwortham

Hayley Kerr Hairdressing (at Studio 28) at 75 Liverpool Rd., Penwortham, Preston PR1 9XD Penwortham (multiple mentions) 6

David Thomas Hair Studios at 12 Liverpool Rd., Penwortham, Preston PR1 0AD (multiple mentions) 4

Cutting Crew at 5 Priory Ln, Penwortham, Preston PR1 0AR (multiple mentions) 2

The Hair Room at 19 Priory Lane, Penwortham PR1 0AR

The Hair & Nail Box at 1 Buller Ave, Penwortham, Preston PR1 9QQ

Home salons in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble

Sarah Shaw Hair Design at 26 Dodney Drive, Lea, Preston, United Kingdom (multiple mentions)

Beloved hair based in Preston

The cutting Corner based in Cottam, Preston

Hair by Maxine Buxton based in Penwortham

Lucy Loc-It based in Preston

Cara Pippa Hairstylist based in Preston

Hair salons from Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre

Hair Collective Salon at 69 Lytham Rd, Freckleton PR4 1AB

Reform Salon at 85 Poulton St, Kirkham PR4 2AJ

Emily's Hair Design at 67 Lytham Road, Warton

Zora Hair and Beauty at 6 Whalley Pl, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 3PU

Holly Amber Hair at 28 St George's Rd, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 2AE

No4 The Salon at 4 Pleasant St, Lytham Saint Annes FY8 5JA

Ohana Hair & Beauty at 325 Dickson Rd, Blackpool FY1 2JL

These hair salons were recommended by the Lancashire Post readers, to see all the salons and mobile hairdresser recommended by the Blackpool Gazette readers, click here.

Hair salons in East Lancashire

Reflektion Hair Lounge at 66 Livesey Branch Rd, Blackburn BB2 4LU

Flossy Hair Salon at 430 Preston Old Rd, Blackburn BB2 5LP

JC Hair Studio at 47 Darwen St, Blackburn BB2 2BL

Enigma hair at 769 Whalley New Rd, Blackburn BB1 9BE

Slice at 25 Railway Rd, Darwen BB3 2RJ

Luke Hearne Hair Stylist at 163 Blackburn Rd, Darwen BB3 1ET

Cameo at 32-34 Railway Rd, Darwen BB3 2RG

Mizpahs Hairdressing at 226 Briercliffe Rd, Burnley BB10 2NZ

John Thornber Hair at 24 Moor Ln, Clitheroe BB7 1BE

Hairways at 56 Moor Ln, Clitheroe BB7 1AJ

Mizpahs Hairdressing at 226 Briercliffe Rd, Burnley BB10 2NZ

Hair by Kelly (at Strand Hair and Beauty) at 60 Railway St, Nelson BB9 9AH

Hair salons in Lancaster

Glasshouse Salon at 129 St Leonard's Gate, Lancaster LA1 1NL

Mobile hairdressers (*only those we could find business pages for)

HAIR WE GO By Gemma based in Preston (multiple mentions)

Hair & Extensions by Stephanie (multiple mentions) works across Lancashire

Rebecca's Mobile Hair & Beauty based in Preston

Hidden Hair by Leah based in Chorley

Megan Marie Hair Design based in Preston

Yaisa Luisa based in Preston

Moods Hair Design by Sarah based by Preston

Ashlea’s Mobile Hairdressing based in Coppull