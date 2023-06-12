Parents of children who attend All Hallows Catholic High School, Crabtree Avenue, have vented their frustration in a Facebook group claiming that a new uniform policy has been enforced with only six weeks left before the school holidays. An email circulated to parents reminding them of the uniform policy for their children next term has generated a heated debate on the matter. However, a spokesperson for the school said that the uniform policy had not been changed and that they were “simply reminding parents of the high expectations” expected for the next term.

One parent said: “It is absolutely ridiculous that a school has decided to enforce the change in new school uniform just six weeks before the end of term. If skirt length is not adhered to sanctions are given out or they are made to wear one from the cupboard. Trousers for girls can only be purchased from one outlet, but boys’ trousers can be bought from any shop.”

Another added: “The main gripe isn’t necessarily the school uniform policy, the problem is that this is being enforced with only six weeks left of the school year to go when it would have been more appropriate at the start of the academic year in September. The uniform is expensive to buy, especially the skirts and parents need time to budget for these changes.”

All Hallows Catholic High School

Another parent claimed teachers stood with clipboards to ensure that skirts were the correct length. They said: “They are taking girls’ skirts off them and giving them ridiculously long ones prior to parental permission. This is creating massive anxiety in a generation where self esteem is already its lowest.”

What did the school have to say on the matter?

A school spokesperson said: “We have not changed our uniform policy. We have always been proud of our high expectations with regards to uniform. We are simply reminding parents and pupils of those high expectations before we break for the summer holidays, now that the correct uniform is available again following supply issues that existed during Covid-19. We want to avoid parents spending money on items of uniform that do not adhere to the school uniform policy. This will create a smooth transition in September.”