Dog walks near me: 8 dog walks in and around Preston from famous parks to secluded trails
Dog walks near me: Here are some excellent places in Preston you could take your pooch.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 29th Jun 2022, 12:30 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 15:07 BST
As the weather gets nicer, it’s becoming easier to tempt your family and doggo out on a walk, but where should you go?
If you are getting bored of the usual dog walk around the block, make the most of the sunny weather by exploring some of the best places to visit with your pooch in tow.
In and around Preston, there are numerous options to chose from, and we have collected some of the most beautiful, and vast.
Take a look at our top eight suggestions below …
