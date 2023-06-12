Dog walks near me: Here are some excellent places in Preston you could take your pooch.

As the weather gets nicer, it’s becoming easier to tempt your family and doggo out on a walk, but where should you go?

If you are getting bored of the usual dog walk around the block, make the most of the sunny weather by exploring some of the best places to visit with your pooch in tow.

In and around Preston, there are numerous options to chose from, and we have collected some of the most beautiful, and vast.

Take a look at our top eight suggestions below …

1 . 8 great places in and around Preston to take your dog for a walk Below are 8 great places in and around Preston to take your dog for a walk Photo: NW Photo Sales

2 . Avenham and Miller Park, Preston Where better to start than right here in the centre of Preston? This riverside park dates back to the 1860s and remains a beautiful destination for people from across Lancashire. With plenty of grass to frolic in and clean pathways to stroll, it's a safe park to let your dog off its leash. Photo: David Platt Photo Sales

3 . Haslam Park, Preston Another perfect dog walking spot right on our doorstep is Haslam Park, which sits alongisde the Lancaster Canal. Featuring Grade II listed gates at its entrance, and Haslam Park Nature Reserve inside, the park offers a very picturesque stroll for your pooch. Photo: Neil Cross Photo Sales

4 . Beacon Fell, Preston Not as much of a walk in the park as our previous two Preston entries, this hill offers a more challenging trip for your dog. Standing 233 metres high, Beacon fell offers panarmoic views of 271 acres of land for you to enjoy whilst your dog can explore lead free. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 3