Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dive Leader Yas, has rediscovered her zest for life and passion for diving thanks to alternative treatments.

When mental health issues stopped her from doing the things she loved, keen Scuba Diver, Yasemine Çakır finally returned to the water, after finding life-changing treatments from an unexpected place.

Yas, who grew up in Accrington and now lives in Clayton with her young son, fell in love with Scuba Diving at the age of 8, finding it provided a welcome distraction from her mental health issues including PTSD, anxiety, and depression which were undiagnosed at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “Scuba Diving made me feel alive. In everyday life I often felt like I was lost in myself, but diving gave me freedom”

Scuba diving has been a passion for Yas ever since the age of 8. | Releaf

Although she prefers warmer climes, Yas dives in Capernwray when in Lancashire, and is now a trained Dive Leader.

However, due to the British weather, Yas ended up decreasing her dive times and eventually, as her mental health declined, she completely lost all connection to anything that 'made her feel alive' previously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By sharing her story, Yas hopes she can inspire hope in others and show that conventional medication isn’t the only way to find relief.

Yas in action, diving in the waters of Capernwray. | Releaf

She said: “Ever since I can remember, I’ve always been able to feel the effects of, what was at the time, undiagnosed PTSD, anxiety, and depression - but it wasn’t until I was 16 that I was formally diagnosed.

“The whole world seemed to be tuning into a completely different show to the one I was getting, and I just thought that that was the norm. But I now know it's not.

“It has been really debilitating at times. I’ve felt like I’m a 90-year-old woman that's exhausted with life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After taking the medication, Yas said: "The difference, truly, is remarkable." | Releaf

Six months ago, Yas took the plunge and started on a medical cannabis treatment plan after years of cycling through conventional treatments for PTSD, anxiety, and depression with little success.

Yas said: “I first came across medical cannabis when my uncle, who had stage 4 cancer, started using cannabis oil to help alleviate his pain symptoms. It really, really helped him during his last moments.”

“When I got the right prescription, it was the first time in months I felt like I had back control of not just my mind, but my body as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve started to spend so much more time with my family. I'm a lot more interactive, and I'm a lot more productive at work.

“I've also been able to reconnect to what I feel is my 'old self' and remember that life can be so much more.”

The Releaf Medical Cannabis Clinic launched on February 1, 2024, to support the growing number of UK adults eligible for alternative treatments that are not available through the NHS.