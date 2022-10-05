The independent business, known for its high quality drinks and freshly-cooked food, already operates venues in the Town Hall Gardens in Southport and inside Beales department store, both on Lord Street in Southport town centre, and on Botanic Road in Churchtown Village.

The fourth Remedy is situated inside the Old Corn Mill Antiques building on South Road in Bretherton, in the space previously occupied by The Village Pantry.

The fresh, home-cooked food that people can enjoy through breakfast and lunch will be created by acclaimed Head Chef Simon Dickens, who has a real family connection to Remedy - as his children, Isabelle and Ollie both work there too!

Remedy in Bretherton in Lancashire has now opened, owned by Susannah Porter. Photo by Andrew Brown Media

The café in Bretherton will be open from Wednesday through to Sunday, between 10am and 4pm each day.

Remedy owner Susannah Porter, who works full-time in the business, said: “We are delighted to have taken over the premises and are enjoying working with our staff to bring everything to meet the Remedy standards that customers have come to expect and enjoy.

“It has been great to already see some of our customers from Southport and Churchtown coming to see what we are doing here - some bringing their Remedy loyalty cards with them, which is great to see!

“We would really love local people to come in and give Remedy a try to see what they think, and to come and support Bretherton’s newest independent local business.

“We are really pleased that Simon Dickens will be our Head Chef here. He first came to work at Remedy in 2018, and he is an amazingly talented chef. He has got lots of fabulous ideas. Vicky and Louise will be running the venue. It is a really friendly team.

“We have got our famous Remedy coffee beans in here, so people can enjoy freshly roasted coffee.

“We have already carried out some improvement works in the premises, such as putting new lights in, and improving the toilets, with more work to come. We have been adding lots of little touches too, it is looking really cute.

“We have a large courtyard to the front of the building, where people can sit out in the sunshine.

“Bretherton is a lovely, cute little village, and we are really pleased to be here, very close to the park and the primary school. It has been lovely to see some parents bringing their children in for a hot chocolate after school.

“This is a great spot to be in. People can call into Old Corn Mill Antiques, have a browse around, and then call into Remedy for a nice coffee and a slice of home-made cake, or stop for some breakfast or lunch. All of our cakes for Remedy will be baked here in these premises.

“We use local ingredients too, supporting other local businesses, with our milk from Bates Dairy in Southport and all our meat from H.Greaves & Son.

“We have applied for an alcohol licence for the premises so that our customers, if they wish, can sit and enjoy a nice glass of wine or beer with their meal.”

Remedy was born on Lord Street in Southport in July 2015.

