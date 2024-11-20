A signed Tarkowski shirt has been donated.

Tickets to see England play France at Twickenham, a Ferrari day for two and a £500 dental voucher are just some of the fantastic lots up for grabs at a fundraising auction later this month.

The event at Cabus Village Hall is in aid of Garstang’s new sports and community hub, work on which is well underway at the Riverside.

Described as a “once in a generation” improvement project, the refurbishment will involve a major extension, and the creation of four accessible changing rooms, a new community meeting room, match official facilities and disabled toilets.

The project team managed to raise nearly £729,000 which, despite being an impressive sum, is not quite the full amount needed.

However, Wyre Council chipped in an extra £95,000, which means the committee has around £82,000 left to find.

It is hoped a large chunk of the remaining cash needed will be raised at the auction, which will take place at 7.30pm on November 23.

A spokesman for the fundraising committee said: “The sports club is holding an auction night to raise money to help us meet the shortfall we have on our renovation project.

"We have 90 lots all donated by the generous local community. Entry is free, there will be food available and the bar will be in full flow.

All the Manchester City squad have signed this shirt, which is up for grabs.

“We hope it will be an amazing night for everyone – whether you come for the entertainment and a few drinks, you have your eye on a little something for someone as a present or you’re eyeing up one of our larger lots, we hope there will be something for everyone.”

The auction will be run by Ian Atkinson, a senior auctioneer at Hawes.