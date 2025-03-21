The pub is part of Proper Pubs – the award-winning community wet-led operator division of Admiral Taverns – which has more than 200 pubs across England, Scotland and Wales.

Rebecca Lyons, Operator of the Ribble Lodge, said: “The Ribble Lodge has been transformed to include a completely refreshed bar area as well as brand new furniture, flooring, fittings and fixtures throughout to breathe a new lease of life into the pub. We’ve also revamped the games room, which is now complete with two brand new pool tables and dart boards, and the function room which holds up to 120 people.

"Outside, the Ribble Lodge hosts two spacious beer gardens – one at the front of the pub seating approximately 50 people and one at the rear of the building which will feature brand new heaters and a sheltered area so it can be used all year round.”

Going forward, Rebecca will continue to host the pub’s busy schedule of entertainment which includes weekly quizzes, DJ nights, live music, games evenings and psychic nights. The Ribble Lodge also boasts six television screens and one large projector, complete with Sky and TNT Sports, so that customers can watch their favourite sport wherever they are in the pub.

Take a look inside.

1 . The Ribble Lodge pub reopens after £213k makeover The Ribble Lodge pub in Preston has reopened after a £213k makeover. Photo: UGC Photo Sales

2 . The Ribble Lodge pub reopens after £213k makeover Take a seat! Photo: UGC Photo Sales

3 . The Ribble Lodge pub reopens after £213k makeover Who fancies a game of pool! Photo: UGC Photo Sales