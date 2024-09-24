8 winners of the BBC Radio Lancashire Make a Difference Awards have been revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Eight local community heroes have been honoured at this year’s BBC Radio Lancashire Make a Difference Awards.

Among the Lancashire winners are a volunteer from Pendle who has helped thousands of disabled people, a great neighbour from Morecambe and a nature-based therapy group from Penwortham.

What are the BBC Radio Lancashire Make a Difference Awards?

The BBC Radio Lancashire Make a Difference Awards recognises unsung heroes from across the county, reflecting everything from bravery to voluntary work.

Hundreds of entries were whittled down to 32 finalists and the eight winners were announced at the annual ceremony, which this year took place on Saturday, September 21 at the world-famous Blackpool Tower.

Who were the winners this year?

The Volunteer Award – Kate Bailey (Pendle)

Since 1980, Kate has helped thousands of disabled children and adults by volunteering at Pendle Riding for the Disabled Association.

The Fundraiser Award – Karen Sutton Taylor (South Ribble)

Karen – from Bamber Bridge – organises dozens of fundraising events each year, raising thousands of pounds for local charities.

The Bravery Award – Evie Hobson (Wyre)

When 10-year-old Evie came across a neighbour who needed urgent medical attention in Fleetwood, she quickly and bravely alerted the emergency services and – ultimately – saved his life.

The Carer Award – Romi Taylor (Blackburn-with-Darwen)

16-year-old Romi cares for her mum, who lives with COPD. Romi carries out her caring responsibilities with love and dignity and juggles being a young carer with her college education.

The Great Neighbour Award – Charlotte Hartley (Lancaster)

Despite her own personal struggles, Charlotte has brought her local community in Morecambe together and has used her lived experience to help others.

The Green Award – Guardians of Nature (South Ribble)

Guardians of Nature is a nature-based therapy group which has transformed an unloved corner of Penwortham into a green space which benefits the community.

The Community Award – Whitefield Youth Association (Pendle)

The group was formed in 2002 to aid community cohesion in East Lancashire. Since then it has gone from strength to strength, transforming young lives through social action.

The Animal Award – Lancaster and Morecambe Cat Rescue (Lancaster)

The group - whose motto is ‘every cat’s life counts’ – is run entirely by volunteers and helps cats that need care by looking after them and finding them a new home.

What has been said about the awards?

Speaking at the event, BBC Radio Lancashire’s Breakfast show presenter Graham Liver, who hosted the awards, said: “I’m so pleased that we’ve been able to bring the event to such an iconic venue.

“Our finalists represent the best of Lancashire and it’s our privilege to be able to give them some of the recognition they deserve and shine a light on their hard work.”

The BBC’s Controller of Local Audio Commissioning, Chris Burns, said:

“The Make a Difference Awards celebrate the good things that happen with our communities and it’s great to see that every year we see more and more nominations.

“The award ceremonies for me are a humbling experience and I feel privileged that we get to shine a light on these stories and give our listeners a chance to celebrate the unsung heroes where they live.”

To find out more about the awards visit: bbc.co.uk/makeadifference