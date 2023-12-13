A 77-year-old great grandad, who has had cancer for over a decade is to take on a mammoth challenge over Christmas.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ralph White, 77, from Walney, in Barrow-in-Furness, is walking 60 miles over three days to raise money for Derian House Children’s Hospice in Chorley.

He has so far walked just under 40 miles around the building of Ulverston Leisure Centre over two days (27 and 29 November). His third walk will take place in between Christmas and the New Year and he has yet to decide where to complete the last leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the end of last year, the pensioner walked two miles every day for 10 days – just weeks after having a major operation – and raised more than £4,000 for Derian House in the process.

Great grandad Ralph White, 77, who has had cancer for 11 years is walking 60 miles over three days over Christmas and the New Year to raise money for Derian House Children’s Hospice

He said: “We first became aware of the charity 10 years ago when a friend’s grandson became poorly and Derian House helped them out a lot,” said Ralph.

‘I’m just grateful to be alive’

He added: “I just couldn’t understand why it was 60 or more miles to our local children’s hospice. That’s how far you have to go to get those services – we had no idea it covered such a large area. There is very little else offered between here and there. We have supported the hospice ever since.”

Ralph and his family

“After having cancer for 11 years of my life, I’m just grateful to be alive – and every moment you have is important. It makes me realise how lucky we are to have three healthy children and eight healthy grandchildren. It’s why I am choosing to give back to families who might not be so lucky.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellie Smith, Community Fundraiser at Derian House, said: “We are in absolute awe of what Ralph has managed to achieve – what a legend. With each step, he is not only raising money for our children and families, but raising awareness of what we do at Derian House too."

Ralph has so far raised almost £700 on his 60-mile challenge and has been resting to prepare himself for his final walk.