Ruby Whittle has been writing her song ‘Getting Ready for Christmas’ for the past few months, and now that it has been released, all the money raised from sales will be going towards Derian House Children’s Hospice.

Ruby, a year 3 pupil at Highfield Community Primary School, told the Post: “I decided to write it because I like music, I like Christmas, and I like poems so I put them all together, and it became a Christmas song.

She said: “I chose Derian House because I wanted to make the children happy!”

Ruby Whittle, seven, has written a christmas song to raise money for Derian House.

When Ruby first performed the song in front of her family, they were so impressed, they thought it should be recorded professionally. After speaking to people in the industry, Nick Sagar from 3507 Studios in Penwortham offered to record the song and arrange the backing music for free, and he even purchased the first batch of CDs.

Speaking of her time in the studio, Ruby said: “I was nervous but once I got to recognise the backing song and join in, I was having the bestest time of my life!”

Her grandmother, Gillian Whittle, commented: “We were astonished actually, when we heard the song, it was so good. I’m very proud of her, very proud of her indeed, because it's quite scary going in a studio, I'd be quite nervous doing it, so to do it at her age! She’s also going to sing it at the Chorley Christmas lights switch on and she's looking forward to it as well, so that will be a very proud moment to watch her do that. And it's nice to see her wanting to give something to other people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruby says she wrote the song because of her love of music, poems and Christmas!

The single is now available on Spotify, Itunes for 79p, and in CD form for £4, with all the information on how to purchase being found on Ruby’s Facebook page. Gillian also set up a JustGiving page for Ruby’s fundriasing mission, in case anyone wanted to support her cause with a donation instead.