St Peter's Church of England Primary School was inspected on October 4-5, and was classed as ‘good’ in its report released on November 4, with an ‘outstanding’ classification for the ‘Behaviour and attitudes’ category. The school was also rated ‘good’ in its last full inspection in 2012, following a ‘satisfactory’ classification in 2009.

What did Ofsted say was particularly good about St Peter's CofE Primary School?

Inspectors started the report by calling St Peter's “a harmonious place to learn and play”, where children “enjoy spending time with their friends in the school’s well-resourced grounds” and have strong relationships with staff and classmates.

St Peter's C.E. Primary School in Chorley has been awarded another Good Ofsted review.

Pupils are said to “behave exceptionally well”, have “high levels of concentration” and their “conduct embodies the school’s values of friendship, compassion, peace, love, trust and respect”, with any bullying concerns being swfitly resolved.

They also “have a strong awareness of other faiths, cultures and traditions”, enjoy reading, and “proudly talked about the trophies that they receive for high attendance.”

In terms of the curriculum, it is described as “carefully designed”, with a strong focus on voculabulory and the teaching of phonics.

St Peter’s “wide range of clubs and events beyond the school day” was also praised, as was its careers curriculum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school was also rated outstanding in the 'Behaviour and attitudes' category.

What does St Peter's CofE Primary School need to improve on according to Ofsted?

Inspectors said: “Sometimes, staff move on to new learning without knowing how well pupils have secured previous learning. At times, this makes it more difficult for some pupils to understand new learning.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report added that “Pupils do not learn the appropriate language to describe different types of relationships until the end of key stage 2” and so “Occasionally, they use inappropriate language”, with the curriculum needing to address this.

Staff and pupils at St Peter's CofE Primary School

What does St Peter's CofE Primary School say about their latest rating?